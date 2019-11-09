Andrew Mevis’ second field goal of the game cut the Raiders’ lead to one before Grant Breneman threw 23 yards to Diaco for a 21-13 lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.
Breneman was 15-of-28 passing for 195 yards and rushed 16 times for 105.
The Raiders (3-8, 2-3 Pioneer Football League) won their first home game this season after four losses.
Ryan Greenhagen had 19 tackles, nine solo, for the Rams (3-7, 1-3), who have lost three straight.
