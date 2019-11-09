HAMILTON, N.Y. — Tight end Nick Diaco threw his first touchdown pass and had a reception for a score and Colgate defeated Fordham 24-13 on Saturday.

Diaco shifted into a wildcat formation at the Fordham 4, took the snap and started toward the line before throwing to the back of the end zone where Michael Kane gathered in the tipped pass for a 14-10 lead with 13 seconds left in the first half.