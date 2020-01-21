Brady Manek had 21 points to lead Oklahoma (12-6, 3-3), following up his career-high 31 points only two days earlier against TCU.

The Sooners pulled to 59-57 on 3-pointers by Manek and Austin Reaves, and had the ball when Kristian Doolittle forced a steal against Baylor guard Jared Butler. But Reaves missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner in front of the Oklahoma bench with 6 seconds left.

No. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 97, TEXAS 59

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Derek Culver scored 13 points, and No. 14 West Virginia jumped to a big early lead and coasted to an easy win over Texas.

Jermaine Haley added 12 points and Jordan McCabe scored 10 for the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a lopsided loss at Kansas State that cost them a spot in the top 10 this week.

Texas (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) has dropped two straight after falling to No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.

Jase Febres led the Longhorns with 18 points, and Matt Coleman added 15.

