Noah Morgan had 14 points for the Eagles (10-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Yeikson Montero added 12 points. Boubacar Toure had nine rebounds.
Ty Groce, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup led the Eagles, shot just 1 of 5.
Ball St. plays Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Eastern Michigan plays Ohio at home on Saturday.
