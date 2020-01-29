Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) and went undefeated in January for the first time since 1948.

Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 16.

Iowa State shot 36% from the field and lost to the Bears at Hilton Coliseum for the fourth time in their past six meetings.

The Bears forced 16 turnovers and are 7-0 to begin conference play for the first time since the 1958 team started 10-0 in the Southwest Conference.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears established themselves on the glass early and outrebounded Iowa State 39-28 — including 14-8 on the offensive boards. They also outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and routinely beat the Cyclones for 50-50 balls while allowing just two fast break points.

Iowa State: The Cyclones stayed in the game in the first half behind four 3-pointers from Rasir Bolton and a 6-0 personal run from Tyrese Haliburton. But Iowa State struggled to take care of the ball. Bolton and Haliburton had five turnovers apiece.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State: At Texas on Saturday.

