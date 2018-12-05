CHICAGO — K.J. Walton scored 22 points and Ball State held off Loyola Chicago for a 75-69 victory on Wednesday night for its fifth straight win.

Walton made 11 of 14 field goals. Tahjai Teague added 14 points, and Tayler Persons and Zach Gunn chipped in 12 apiece for the Cardinals (6-3), who shot 57 percent (28 of 49) from the floor.

Cameron Krutwig scored 19 points and Marques Townes had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Loyola Chicago (5-4), which has lost three of its last four games.

The Ramblers used a 12-4 surge for a 68-67 advantage with 2:48 remaining. The Cardinals answered with Trey Moses blocking Townes’ driving shot in the paint. Teague grabbed the board, ran the court and finished with a step-back jumper in front on the net, drawing a foul. Teague converted the 3-point play, added another layup and the Cardinals led 72-68 with 1:19 left.

