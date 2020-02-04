Kyle Mallers had 16 points for Ball St. (13-9, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman added 11 points and Brachen Hazen collected had 10 rebounds.

Kent State totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Philip Whittington had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (16-7, 6-4) and Anthony Roberts and Danny Pippen each scored 12.

Ball St. matches up against Western Michigan on the road on Saturday. Kent State plays Northern Illinois on the road on Friday.

