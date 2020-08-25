Accordingly, the coaches’ voting panel will be reduced to 42, the newspaper reported Tuesday. USA Today has worked with the American Football Coaches Association to administer the coaches poll since the 1991 season.
“This is certainly a unique and unprecedented time in collegiate athletics,” said Todd Berry, president of the AFCA. “It made sense for those currently playing their games to be the voters in this year’s poll.”
The AP preseason Top 25 was released earlier this week and it includes nine teams that will not be eligible for votes once the season begins.
