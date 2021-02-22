Houston Baptist scored 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Brycen Long had 14 points for the Huskies (4-14, 3-7). Jade Tse added 14 points. Pedro Castro had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Demons evened the season series against the Huskies with the win. Houston Baptist defeated Northwestern State 99-93 on Jan. 2.
