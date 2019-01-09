WORCHESTER, Mass. — Lance Tejada shattered his previous career-high, scoring 36 points on 10 3-pointers as Lehigh rallied late to edge Holy Cross 99-94 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Tejada sank a pair of 3-pointers and Jordan Cohen hit a third to give the Mountain Hawks (10-4, 3-0 Patriot League) a 95-88 advantage to start the overtime period and they led all the way. Tejada drilled his tenth 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, capping the win. His previous career-high was 26 points.

Kyle Leufroy added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Lehigh. Cohen had 16 points and Pat Andree had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lehigh trailed 59-47 at the break but rallied in the second half beginning with Tejada’s trio of 3-pointers early and finishing with Cohen’s 3 that gave the Mountain Hawks a 68-65 lead with 11:49 to play. They stretched it to 79-70 before Holy Cross closed in to tie it 86-all with 51 seconds left. Lehigh missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds, forcing overtime.

Caleb Green led the Crusaders (10-6, 1-2) with 25 points. Jehyve Floyd added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.