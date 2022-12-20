Telfort and Northeastern host Davidson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northeastern Huskies (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Davidson Wildcats after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 81-73 loss to the UIC Flames. The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Davidson scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 0-5 away from home. Northeastern has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 18.7 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Telfort is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Joe Pridgen is averaging 8.5 points for Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article