Telfort leads Northeastern against Holy Cross after 20-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (2-6)
The Crusaders are 0-2 in road games. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Stucke averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Telfort is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.8 points for Northeastern.
Gerrale Gates is averaging 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 12.9 points for Holy Cross.
