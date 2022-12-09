Telfort leads Northeastern against Holy Cross after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (2-6) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 66-46 victory against the Georgia State Panthers. The Huskies have gone 1-1 in home games. Northeastern leads the CAA with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexander Nwagha averaging 5.0.

The Crusaders are 0-2 in road games. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Stucke averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Telfort is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.8 points for Northeastern.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 12.9 points for Holy Cross.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

