Temple beats former conference rival Rutgers in HOF Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Temple beat former conference rival Rutgers 72-66 on Friday night in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Battle scored 13 points in the first half and didn’t score after halftime until the 10:02 mark, but Temple was able to keep its double-digit lead until Rutgers used a 7-0 run to get within 51-45 with 6:57 left.

Rutgers got as close as four points, 70-66, down the stretch but Hysier Miller sealed it with two free throws.

Miller had 12 points and 10 assists and Zach Hicks scored 10 for Temple (2-2), which rebounded from its second overtime loss in three games. Damian Dunn, who leads the nation in scoring at 29.3 points per game, was held to seven points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Temple led 38-23 at the break as Rutgers was 7-of-24 shooting (29%) with nine turnovers.

Clifford Omoruyi had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Cam Spencer scored 17 for Rutgers (3-1). Aundre Hyatt added 13 points.

This was the first series meeting since the 2013-14 season as members of the American Athletic Conference. The teams also were members of the Atlantic 10 Conference from 1982-95.

It was part of a doubleheader at the Mohegan Sun, home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, with Vermont playing Iona in the late game.

