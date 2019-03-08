No. 25 Central Florida (23-6, 13-4) vs. Temple (22-8, 12-5)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Central Florida presents a tough challenge for Temple. Temple has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Central Florida has won its last four games against conference opponents.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The explosive Shizz Alston Jr. has averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists to lead the way for the Owls. Quinton Rose is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 16.7 points and 2.1 steals per game. The Knights are led by BJ Taylor, who is averaging 16.5 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Alston has directly created 50 percent of all Temple field goals over the last five games. Alston has 43 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Temple has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 69.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Knights have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Owls. Temple has an assist on 38 of 85 field goals (44.7 percent) across its past three outings while Central Florida has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Central Florida has held opposing teams to 39.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Knights have held opposing shooters to 36.2 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.