Temple hosts Memphis following Davis' 42-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (12-5, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-8, 4-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -5; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after Kendric Davis scored 42 points in Memphis’ 107-104 overtime loss to the UCF Knights. The Owls have gone 5-4 at home. Temple is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-2 against AAC opponents. Memphis is seventh in the AAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 7.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Keonte Kennedy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article