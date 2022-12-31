Temple hosts Nolley and Cincinnati

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-7, 1-0 AAC) Philadelphia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays the Temple Owls after Landers Nolley II scored 23 points in Cincinnati’s 88-77 win over the Tulane Green Wave. The Owls have gone 4-3 at home. Temple is fifth in the AAC shooting 32.8% from downtown, led by Jamille Reynolds shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bearcats have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Owls and Bearcats face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

David Dejulius is averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Bearcats. Nolley is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article