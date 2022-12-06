Temple hosts Saint Joseph's (PA) after Battle's 27-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-4) at Temple Owls (5-4)
The Hawks are 1-0 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Battle averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.8 points for Temple.
Erik Reynolds II averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Lynn Greer III is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.