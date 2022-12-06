Temple hosts Saint Joseph's (PA) after Battle's 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-4) at Temple Owls (5-4) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -11; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Khalif Battle scored 27 points in Temple’s 83-73 win against the VCU Rams. The Owls are 3-2 on their home court. Temple is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 1-0 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.8 points for Temple.

Erik Reynolds II averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Lynn Greer III is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

