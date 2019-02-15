Temple (18-7, 8-4) vs. South Florida (17-7, 7-5)

USF Sun Dome, Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over USF. Temple has won by an average of 12 points in its last 10 wins over the Bulls. South Florida’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2014, an 82-75 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Florida’s Laquincy Rideau has averaged 13.7 points, 5.8 assists and 3.1 steals while David Collins has put up 15.4 points and 2.2 steals. For the Owls, Shizz Alston Jr. has averaged 18.5 points and five assists while Quinton Rose has put up 16.6 points and 2.3 steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Alston has accounted for 46 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: South Florida has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. South Florida has an assist on 42 of 68 field goals (61.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Temple has assists on 53 of 76 field goals (69.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Temple offense has turned the ball over on 15.6 percent of its possessions, the 19th-best mark in Division I. 23.5 percent of all South Florida possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Bulls are ranked 344th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.