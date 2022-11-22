Temple plays Richmond

Richmond Spiders (2-3) vs. Temple Owls (2-3)
The Spiders are 2-3 in non-conference play. Richmond scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Dunn is shooting 50.8% and averaging 21.4 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Temple.
Tyler Burton is averaging 17.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists for Richmond.
