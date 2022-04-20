Temple point guard joins Cyclones following Hunter departure

Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the move Wednesday, one day after Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter said he would enter the transfer portal.

Williams started 21 of 22 games last season and averaged 9.5 points, and his 4.3 assists per game ranked fifth in the American Athletic Conference. He started 37 of 38 games over two seasons with the Owls. He will have three seasons of eligibility.