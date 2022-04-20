Temple point guard joins Cyclones following Hunter departure

AMES, Iowa — Temple point guard Jeremiah Williams is transferring to Iowa State.
“Jeremiah is a dynamic playmaking guard,” Otzelberger said. “His gift for passing is contagious and he also possesses a tremendous basketball IQ. Defensively, Jeremiah has the length and instincts to be highly disruptive.”
Williams scored in double figures 12 times last season, including a career-high 22 points against Elon on Nov. 21. Temple was 9-3 when Williams scored at least 10 points. He tied a career high with nine assists against Delaware State on Dec. 22.
___
