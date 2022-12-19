Temple puts home win streak on the line against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-7) at Temple Owls (6-6) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Owls are 4-2 on their home court. Temple is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Hawks are 0-7 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 3-7 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 41.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

