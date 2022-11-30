Temple rolls in second half, defeats La Salle 67-51

PHILADELPHIA — Khalif Battle’s 22 points helped Temple defeat La Salle 67-51 on Wednesday night.
After trailing by eight at halftime, Temple outscored La Salle 46-22 in the second half. Battle’s 17-point second half helped Temple close out the 16-point victory.
The game was the opener of a doubleheader at the Palestra between Philadelphia’s traditional Big 5 schools. St. Joseph’s played Pennsylvania in the other game.
