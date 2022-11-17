Temple visits Rutgers after Dunn's 38-point game

Rutgers finished 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Damian Dunn scored 38 points in Temple’s 89-87 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Temple went 10-7 in AAC play and 5-6 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 24.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.