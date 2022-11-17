Temple visits Rutgers after Dunn's 38-point game

Temple Owls (1-2) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)
Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Damian Dunn scored 38 points in Temple’s 89-87 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Rutgers finished 18-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.
Temple went 10-7 in AAC play and 5-6 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 24.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.