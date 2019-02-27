Tennessee Tech (7-22, 3-13) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-19, 5-11)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tenn. Tech looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over SIUE. Tennessee Tech has won by an average of 10 points in its last five wins over the Cougars. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 3, 2015, an 85-62 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jr Clay is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Hunter Vick is also a primary contributor, producing 11.1 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Tyresse Williford, who is averaging 13.1 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clay has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Eagles are 0-15 when they score 65 points or fewer and 7-7 when they exceed 65 points. The Cougars are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 9-3 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has 37 assists on 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three contests while Tennessee Tech has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Cougars have averaged 22.1 free throws per game this season.

