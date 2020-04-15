“Aside from being a great person from a great family, E.J. brings experience and toughness,” coach Rick Barnes said. “Anyone who averages a double-double for an entire season and displays the versatility he has is impressive. He also plays with tremendous competitive spirit, which is valuable for any team.”
Anosike is the brother of Nicky Anosike, who won two national titles with the Lady Vols’ basketball program between 2004-08. He will wear her No. 55 at Tennessee.
He is the fourth player in Tennessee’s recruiting class, including a pair of five-star players in Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. That has Tennessee’s class ranked fourth nationally by 247Sports.
