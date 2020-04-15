“Keyen brings maturity and game experience to our team,” Harper said. “She is productive in the paint and aggressively rebounds the ball. She provides us another person of high character, and we are excited to welcome her to our program.”
From Philadelphia, Green started 91 of 93 games at Liberty and averaged 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds. She left Liberty tied for eighth with 17 career double-doubles. Green was an All-ASUN pick this season and led Liberty with 13.9 points a game and 7.5 rebounds. She also led the ASUN shooting 59%.
She was Big South Player of the Year in 2017-18 when she led that league and ranked 11th nationally shooting 61%. Green also was Big South Freshman of the Year.
