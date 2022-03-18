The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9. Michigan averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

