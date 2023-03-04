Johnson leads Auburn against No. 12 Tennessee after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee Volunteers (22-8, 11-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (19-11, 9-8 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -2; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers after K.D. Johnson scored 21 points in Auburn’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers are 13-2 on their home court. Auburn is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Volunteers have gone 11-6 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.4 points and two steals for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

