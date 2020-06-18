Asked about Jordan’s status on the Volunteers during a video conference call Thursday, Pruitt said only: “He is no longer on our team.”
Jordan was released on $2,000 bail May 30 after being arrested during a traffic stop that morning in Lakeland near his hometown. Detectives reportedly saw a vehicle speeding and swerving into the bicycle lane.
He was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possessing narcotic paraphernalia and having 20 grams or less of cannabis.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.