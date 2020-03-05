EARLY RISERS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. . For Auburn, .DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 31.4 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee is 0-7 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 17-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.
BEHIND THE ARC: Auburn’s Austin Wiley has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.
DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 77.8 points per game, the 28th-highest figure in Division I. Tennessee has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 252nd nationally.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.