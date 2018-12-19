KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has focused on the line of scrimmage by signing four offensive linemen, three defensive linemen and two tight ends among its 17-man class.

The class still could add reinforcements before the early signing period concludes Friday.

The class is headlined by offensive tackle Wanya Morris, rated as the nation’s No. 13 overall prospect according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Other offensive linemen include Chris Akporoghene, Jackson Lampley and Melvin McBride.

Tennessee struggled to find an effective combination on the offensive line throughout the 2018 season and finished last in the Southeastern Conference in total offense for a second straight year.

Defensive line signees include Elijah Simmons and junior-college transfers Darel Middleton and Savion Williams. Tennessee must replace all three of its 2018 starting defensive linemen.

