TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Tennessee (7-5) vs Indiana (8-4), Thursday at 7 p.m. EST (ESPN).

Line: Tennessee by 2.

Series record: Tennessee leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Tennessee carries a five-game winning streak into its first postseason game in three years. Indiana, also playing in its first bowl since December 2016, hasn’t won a postseason game since the 1991 Copper Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Tennessee’s three-man running back committee vs. Indiana’s defense. Ty Chandler, Eric Gray and Tim Jordan average a combined 128 yards a game on the ground. Gray ran for 246 yards in Tennessee’s regular-season finale. The Hoosiers have allowed more than 170 yards rushing in four of their last six games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: Senior S Nigel Warrior will make his 34th consecutive start, and Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey should know where he’s at before every passing play. Warrior leads the Vols with four interceptions and ranks second on the team with 68 tackles.

Indiana: Sophomore RB Stevie Scott III has 845 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns but just 54 yards in each of his last two games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Both teams in bowl game for first time since 2016. ... Only previous meeting came in 1988 Peach Bowl, which Tennessee won 27-22 thanks to touchdown drive in final two minutes. ... Volunteers have won three consecutive bowl games and four straight against Big Ten teams. ... Vols have won six of seven since 1-4 start, with only loss coming at Alabama. ... WR Jauan Jennings, who leads the nation in broken tackles by receivers, is suspended for the first half. Jennings stepped on the face of Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley during a sideline incident during the regular-season finale, and the Southeastern Conference punished him following video review. ... Indiana has eight wins for the first time since 1993. Seeking program’s first nine-win campaign since 1967. ... Kalen DeBoer will call plays for the Hoosiers one last time. DeBoer was hired as Fresno State’s head coach in mid-December.

