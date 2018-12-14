KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebacker Quart’e Sapp says he’s bypassing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Sapp tweeted out a video announcing his intentions Friday, the same day he earned his degree.

After making 78 tackles to rank fourth on the team last season, Sapp had 29 tackles in a reduced role under a new coaching staff this year.

Following a loss to Florida, Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said he asked Sapp to leave the sideline after the linebacker refused a request to enter the game. Sapp tweeted the next day that “I never was asked nor did I ever refuse to go into the game.”

Pruitt called Sapp “a great ambassador to our program” two days after that game. Sapp thanked Pruitt in the video he released Friday.

