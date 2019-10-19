A targeting call was overturned upon review on the play.
Former starter Jarrett Guarantano came into the game. Maurer then walked slowly toward the locker room in between quarters.
He sustained a concussion in the first half last week against Mississippi State and didn’t return to that game.
The freshman was 5-of-7 passing for 62 yards with an interception so far against the Tide.
