Tennessee QB Hooker leads AP midseason All-America team

Hooker is second in the country in passer efficiency rating at 187.7 and has accounted for 18 touchdowns, The Virginia Tech transfer led the Volunteers to a 52-49 victory against Alabama that pushed Tennessee to No. 3 in the Top 25.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, two Big Ten running backs and Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank, selected by AP Top 25 voters and released Tuesday.

Joining Hooker in the All-America backfield is Illinois’ Chase Brown, who leads the nation with 1,059 yards rushing, and Michigan’s Blake Corum, who is averaging 129 yards game and has scored 13 TDs.

Anderson leads the defense. Last year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner as national defensive player of the year has five sacks among 10.5 tackles for loss this season for the sixth-ranked Tide. Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected as an all-purpose player, is also on the team.