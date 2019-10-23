Tennessee’s only other scholarship quarterbacks are junior Jarrett Guarantano and redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout. Pruitt says he’s giving both the same amount of reps in practice this week.

Maurer has been knocked out of each of his three starts since unseating Guarantano as Tennessee’s first-team quarterback.

Maurer left a 35-13 loss to No. 1 Alabama last week late in the first quarter. Guarantano replaced him but was benched in favor of Shrout midway through the fourth period after his fourth-and-goal fumble was returned 100 yards for an Alabama touchdown.

