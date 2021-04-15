Aidoo is wrapping up a postgrad prep year at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. He averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks shooting 68 percent. He played at Durham Voyager Academy in high school and played AAU ball with Pro Skills Basketball’s Team Curry program.
He joins a 2021 signing class that includes five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, wing Jahmai Mashack and Quentin Diboundje from France. Adding Aidoo moved Tennessee up to No. 8 in 247sports’ composite rankings for 2021.
