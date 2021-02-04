SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Marvin Johnson, Josiah Wallace, Kashawn Charles and Henry Abraham have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Eastern Illinois scoring this season. For Tennessee State, Mark Freeman, Ravel Moody, Shakem Johnson and Josh Linder have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Tennessee State scoring.
CREATING OFFENSE: Freeman has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Tennessee State field goals over the last three games. Freeman has accounted for 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-10 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 68.
COMING UP SHORT: Tennessee State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 64.1 points and allowing 72.8 points during those contests. Eastern Illinois has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 85.3.
DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Tigers have averaged 19.6 free throws per game.
