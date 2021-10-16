Tight end Rodell Rahmaan caught a short pass in the flat from Geremy Hickbottom and raced 56 yards into the end zone for TSU’s first touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Rahmaan also had a 37-yard grab with 1:56 remaining, setting up a 24-yard field goal by Antonio Zita to tie the game.
Hickbottom was 20 of 34 for 256 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Rahmaan finished with four catches for 106 yards.
Miller threw for 126 yards with one touchdown and one pick for Tennessee Tech (2-5, 1-2). David Gist carried it 23 times for 113 yards.
___
