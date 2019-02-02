NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey came off the bench to score all 14 of his points in the first half as Tennessee State raced out to a 25-point lead and coasted to a 79-50 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey sank 6 of 9 shots as the Tigers (7-16, 4-6 Ohio Valley Conference) shot 59 percent from the floor to take a 45-20 lead into intermission. Emmanuel Egbuta topped Tennessee State with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Michael Littlejohn scored 15 on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.

Reserve Mark Laros led the Redhawks (7-16, 2-8) with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. SEMS hit just 6 of 24 shots in the first half, including 2 of 10 from distance. The Redhawks hit only 17 of 50 shots for the game, including 5 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Tennessee State won the rebound battle 39-30 and had a 36-16 advantage in points in the paint.

