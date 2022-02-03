The Tigers are 6-3 on their home court. Tennessee State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.
The Bruins have gone 7-2 against OVC opponents. Belmont ranks fourth in the OVC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.
The Tigers and Bruins square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.9 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.
Grayson Murphy is averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, six assists and 2.3 steals for the Bruins. Ben Sheppard is averaging 15.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games for Belmont.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Bruins: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.