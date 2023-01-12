Tennessee State faces UT Martin after Clay's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (10-7, 2-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-7, 2-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -3.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jr. Clay scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 60-57 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Tigers are 8-2 on their home court. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 against OVC opponents. UT Martin leads the OVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Nix averaging 2.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adong Makuoi is averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Clay is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Advertisement

Parker Stewart is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article