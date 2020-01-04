Zeke Moore buried four 3-pointers and topped the Cougars (4-11, 1-1) with 22 points. Mike Adewunmi made 12 of 13 free throws and scored 21.
SIU-Edwardsville shot 45% overall and made 25 of 28 free throws. Tennessee State hit 8 of 18 from distance and 15 of 21 at the foul line.
