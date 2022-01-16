The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is sixth in the OVC shooting 33.8% from downtown. Bailey Gilliam leads the Golden Eagles shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.
Clay is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.
Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.
