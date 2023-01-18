Tennessee State hosts Hodges and Eastern Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-12, 3-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-9, 2-4 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Kinyon Hodges scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 70-63 victory over the Little Rock Trojans. The Tigers are 8-3 in home games. Tennessee State scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 3-3 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 18.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Hodges is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article