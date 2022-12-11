Tennessee State hosts Lipscomb after Benham's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -2.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Tennessee State Tigers after Trae Benham scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 63-59 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The Tigers have gone 4-0 in home games. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by David Acosta averaging 1.9.

The Bisons have gone 1-3 away from home. Lipscomb has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 6.7 points for Tennessee State.

Benham averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 17.9 points for Lipscomb.

