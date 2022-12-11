Tennessee State hosts Lipscomb after Benham's 22-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-4)
The Bisons have gone 1-3 away from home. Lipscomb has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 6.7 points for Tennessee State.
Benham averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 17.9 points for Lipscomb.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.