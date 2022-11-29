Tennessee State to visit Saint Louis Wednesday

Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-2)
The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. Tennessee State is fourth in the OVC scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% for Saint Louis.
Jr. Clay averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists for Tennessee State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.