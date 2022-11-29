Tennessee State to visit Saint Louis Wednesday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee State Tigers (4-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State heads to Saint Louis for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday. The Billikens are 4-0 in home games. Saint Louis leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 38.1 boards. Francis Okoro leads the Billikens with 9.1 rebounds.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 away from home. Tennessee State is fourth in the OVC scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4% for Saint Louis.

Jr. Clay averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 assists for Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article