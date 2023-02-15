Tennessee State visits Morehead State after Thelwell's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee State Tigers (16-11, 8-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (17-10, 10-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Drew Thelwell scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 65-59 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. The Eagles have gone 11-2 at home. Morehead State is the best team in the OVC in team defense, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 8-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jr. Clay is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

