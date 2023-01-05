Tennessee State visits SIU-Edwardsville after Fitzgerald's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tennessee State Tigers (9-6, 1-1 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-5, 1-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -7.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 24 points in Tennessee State’s 94-69 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Cougars are 5-1 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt paces the Cougars with 6.7 boards.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Cougars and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 14.1 points for the Cougars.

Jr. Clay is shooting 46.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

