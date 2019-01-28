Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks to guard Admiral Schofield (5) after he was called for a flagrant foul in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 83-66. (Wade Payne/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Tennessee stayed atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a second straight week.

The Volunteers earned 48 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to extend the program’s first stint at No. 1 since February 2008. Tennessee (18-1) has won 14 straight games.

The top six remained unchanged, with Duke sitting at No. 2, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State. Kentucky moved past Nevada to reach No. 7, while North Carolina and Marquette each rose two spots to round out the top 10.

No. 15 Louisville had the week’s biggest jump — moving up eight spots — while No. 17 Purdue, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Florida State returned to the rankings.

Auburn, Iowa and Mississippi fell out of the poll.

