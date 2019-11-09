Fisher completed 20 of 27 passes and ran 17 times. Darrius Stafford caught three passes for 76 yards, Brad Clark had his first career receiving touchdown on a 26-yarder in the third quarter and Metrius Fleming caught a 3-yard TD pass late in the second quarter.

Haidar Zaidan made all three of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder to open the scoring.

Zerrick Cooper passed for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-4). Josh Pearson caught eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Jamari Hester made the 23rd TD reception of his career, tying Joey Hamilton (1996-99) for second on Jacksonville State’s all-time list.

